The explosion of Lucas Vázquez has resulted in Real Madrid receiving many offers for the Spaniard; offers that could lead to a departure this summer.

Vazquez could be tempted to leave, as he's not 100 percent guaranteed at Real Madrid. Moreover, the salary would most likely increase, should he move.

There is reportedly interest from Premier League, namely Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. The Merseyside club could be looking to sign Vazquez as a replacement to their star, Mohamed Salah, should the latter leave in the future.

If Vazquez ends up leaving Real this summer, then Zinedine Zidane have many alternatives to pick from. In fact, he's already asked his club to follow players with similar profiles. Among these closely followed players, we can find Juventus' Juan Cuadrado, who is liked by Zidane. The Colombian has a similar role at Juventus, compared to Vazquez, and could be the perfect replacement.



Watch Liverpool's top 10 sales in the gallery