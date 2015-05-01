Juve and Real Madrid will face-off in the Cardiff Ucl final. For the bookies the favorite is....

Juventus will be facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions league final which will be played in Cardiff on June 3rd 2017. Allegri's club beat Monaco last night as they were waiting to see who they would face. Simeone's Atletico Madrid played a great game as they beat Real Madrid by a 2-1 score but it wasn't enough to wipe out their first leg 3-0 loss to Zidane's club.



With the results now in the books, Allegri and Zidane will have 3 weeks to prepare the UCL final. The bookies have already started putting out some quotes for this game as Real Madrid seem to have a slight edge. A Real Madrid win is quoted at 2.45, where as a Juventus win is quoted at 2.80 (a draw needing extra-time is slated in a 3.25). This is very tight as it should be since Juventus and Real Madrid are two of the best teams out there. Many more quotes will come out before the UCL final but for now, Real Madrid have the slight advantage which is probably exactly what Allegri wants...