Juve and Spurs on alert as Mou wants star striker out of Man Utd
11 April at 18:40The future of Anthony Martial is up in the air. There are several reports regarding the future of the French striker who is wanted by Juventus, Inter and Tottenham and could be on his way out of the Old Trafford at the end of the season.
According to a recent report of RMC, the Frenchman has rejected a contract extension offered by Manchester United. The French media claim that the player is unhappy with life at the Old Trafford as he wants to be a regular Manchester United starter.
Today’s edition of The Telegraph confirms that Martial may be leaving the Old Trafford in the summer but reveal that the decision has not been made by the player but by José Mourinho who wants to change a few members of the Red Devils’ attacking block and Martial could be one of those leaving to leave space for new recruits.
Two different reports but one single truth behind both: Martial is likely to leave Manchester United in the summer.
@lorebetto
Go to comments