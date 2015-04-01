After only six months, it looks as if Tomas Rincon's Bianconeri adventure has come to the end, but he will not have to move very far. The Venezuelan midfielder next season will wear the Torino shirt, as the clubs have found agreement on the basis of a 2 million EUR loan with 7 million fixed, and the loan becomes an obligatory after a certain number of appearances. In total it is a 9 million EUR deal, actually paid in January to ripped it off at Genoa.

BENASSI REPLACEMENT - Rincon, who wore the Juventus shirt 19 times for a total of 579 minutes, tomorrow morning will undergo his official visits and then sign a contract with the Toro, who satisfied Mihajlovic's requests. The former Hamburg midfielder will replace Benassi, who has just recently become a player of Fiorentina.

Among Inter, Fiorentina, Juve, and Torino, a shift in midfielders has appeared in a Serie A domino effect. Borja Valero and Vecino to Inter, Benassi to Fiorentina, Rincon to Torino. And after Lemina to Southhampton, one begins to wonder if Juve will be bringing in a midfielder anytime soon...