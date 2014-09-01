Juve and Tottenham target involved in training ground bust-up
12 May at 15:35No secret that both Juventus and Tottenham are looking for a new winger in the summer. Both the Old Lady and the Spurs want to improve their attacking department and according to various reports they have set sights on a common transfer target.
Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa has emerged as a possible new signing for both clubs and the latest report concerning the Brazilian may boost Juve and Tottenham transfer hopes.
According to a report of ilbianconero.com, Douglas Costa was involved in a training ground bust-up with his teammate Franck Ribery yesterday.
The Frenchman reportedly made a hard tackle on the Brazilian who immediately reacted. Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti reproached Ribery while the other members of the team tried to separate them ahead of a possible fight in the middle of the training ground. Douglas Costa has recently revealed to be open to leave Bayern Munich in the summer. The Brazilian is contracted with Bayern until 2020 and Juventus have already made contact to sign him.
