Juve are between Martial and Morata: here is who they prefer...
18 April at 22:38Juventus are hoping to win a seventh consecutive Italian league title this season as there aren't many Italian Serie A games to go. Even if they have Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic, the bianconeri might look to acquire a new striker this coming summer.
MORATA AND MARTIAL ARE POSSIBILITIES - Anthony Martial (Manchester United) and Alvaro Morata (Chelsea) are two strikers that Juve surely have their eyes on, this according to IlBianconero (via Tuttosport). With Mario Mandzukic's uncertain future, Juve will likely be acquiring a new star striker as Martial and Morata are high on Beppe Marotta's wish-list. It seems like Martial would "cost less" as his contract is set to expire with United in 2019. As for Morata, his contract will only expire in 2022 with the Blues as Chelsea paid 80 million euros for him 1 year ago. They wouldn't let him leave for much lower than this fee which is why Juve might prefer Martial...
