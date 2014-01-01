Juve are hoping the Chelsea-Dzeko deal falls through, here's why...
27 January at 09:05Negotiations between Roma and Chelsea for Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri have been a little more complicated of late as a potential deal is now in the balance. Juventus have been watching as they are hoping that a deal falls through. Why? Well the Bianconeri have interest in Roma's Emerson Palmieri (via IlBianconero). Even if the Dzeko and Emerson deals might be seperate ones, if Dzeko does not join the blues, it is hard to imagine them still acquiring Emerson Palmieri. With Alex Sandro potentially on the outs, Emerson Palmieri is high on the Bianconeri's wish-list for next summer. As a deal now seems more complicated between Chelsea and Roma, Juventus look on with interest....
Emerson Palmieri had been hurt for some time now as he only appeared in two games on the season but he is viewed as one of the good left-backs in the Italian Serie A. He will certainly be one to watch out for in the future...
Go to comments