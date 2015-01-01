Juve are in Sousa's future? 'I will evaluate potential opportunities in the future'. On Kalinic...

Fiorentina coach Paulo Sousa spoke to Premium Sport after their 3-0 win versus Udinese, here is what he had to say: "Future? It all depends of the president. I have an incredible football passion and I want to help this team grow. If opportunities arrive I will evaluate them but only in the future". Sousa is viewed as one of the possible Allegri replacements at Juve if he is to leave the bianconeri club.



THE GAME - "I am happy, this is a great group and we played the right way. We always honor this shirt but like we saw in Roma, sometimes we will have some mental dips. Games like against Roma happen in a long calendar year. We still need to grow and be more consistant. We have to be aggressive and clinical from the get go. We can't be chasing games, we have to always come out strong".



SAPONARA/KALINIC - " Saponara? He just arrived and isn't in top shape yet but he will be useful to us. Kalinic? It is hard to find a player of his level, we are happy he stayed with us".



MILAN - " I am expecting a good game from my players, we are able to compete with the top Serie A clubs".



