Juve are ready to battle it out with Chelsea for Fiorentina's rising star

It is not a secret that both Chelsea and Juventus (Inter too) like Federico Bernardeschi a lot. Even if his game this past week against Inter wasn't a great one, Bernardeschi has still put up impressive numbers this season for Sousa's team. This coming summer will be a heated one for him as his future remains in doubt. Fiorentina and the player's entourage have had talks concerning a contract renewal but everything now seems to be stalled. If they can't get him to re-sign his contract before this summer, then Fiorentina might feel the need to sell him.



CHELSEA AND JUVE READY TO BATTLE IT OUT - Juventus like him a lot but they will have to beat off the competition of Chelsea as Conte's club are also on him. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea would be willing to offer the player a 5 million euros per season contract as they want to convince him to move to London. It now remains to be seen if Juve can match such an offer....