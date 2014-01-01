Juve are ready to renew Chelsea target's contract but he is still waiting...

After a very heated summer, things have now calmed down. As Antonio Conte wanted him badly at Chelsea, Alex Sandro is now in discussions with Juve concerning a contract renewal. Juve turned down a few hefty bids from Chelsea this past summer (between 60 and 70 million euros) as they view Alex Sandro as being a crucial part within their team.



THE LATEST - Sources tell Calciomercato.com that Juve and the player's agent will have a meeting in the coming weeks to discuss his contractual situation. Marotta and Paratici plan on making him a new offer: 4 million euros per season plus bonuses (with a contract valid up until 2022). The Bianconeri want to lock him up as soon as possible but the Brazilian wing-back doesn't seem to be in a hurry as he is evaluating his situation. Alex Sandro and Dani Alves formed a great duo for Juve last season as the Bianconeri do not want to lose both of them...