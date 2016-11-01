Juve are set to acquire a young Ascoli starlet: the latest

Juventus are set to take on Torino in the Coppa Italia. This should be a great derby game between Allegri's team and Sinisa Mihajlovic's side. Even if most of the focus is on this game, Marotta and Paratici have been also working on the January transfer market as they keep looking for good young Italian talent.



According to the latest reports, it seems like the Bianconeri are on the verge of acquiring Ascoli starlet Davide Di Francesco (born in 2001). They also have strong interest in Ascoli's Andrea Favilli but Di Francesco now seems much closer to wearing the bianconeri jersey. Juve and Ascoli are close to agreeing a 7-8 million euros price-tag for Favilli but the player will stay with Ascoli for the time being. Going back to Di Francesco, he is expected to arrive in Turin soon to undergo his medicals as he will then play for the Juve youth squad. He will cost Juve around 4 million euros...