Juve, Atletico mean business on the Dybala front: the latest
25 March at 21:37Paulo Dybala seems to be back on track as many clubs have strong interest in the Juve man. The young Argentine travelled to Madrid recently as many people have been talking about this of late. Real Madrid have had interest in him for some time now but according to Corriere dello Sport, Dybala went out for supper with Atletico boss Diego Simeone during his time in Spain.
ATLETICO HAVE INTEREST IN DYBALA? - According to Spanish newspaper Sport, Dybala is now Atletico Madrid's number one target for this coming summer transfer market as Griezmann might leave the club. The young Argentine star won't come cheap but Atletico would be ready to offer Juve 120 million euros for him. To make this a possibility, they will first have to sell Griezmann for 100+ million euros as they would then re-invest the money on Dybala. Time will tell but Simeone has already talked to Paulo...
Dybala has appeared in 35 games for Juve this season as he scored 21 goals in all competitions.
Go to comments