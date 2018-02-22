Juve, Barcelona and Spurs at centre of transfer merry-go-round
25 April at 13:45The upcoming summer transfer window will be a very interesting one as top clubs have already begun to negotiate with some of their potential summer reinforcements.
Both Juventus and Tottenham, for example, are long time admirers of unhappy Barcelona star Andre Gomes. The Portugal International has failed to live up to expectations during his two-year spell at the Nou Camp and is expected to leave Barcelona in the summer.
Gomes is likely to move to Tottenham at the end of the season as he has recently changed his agent, hiring Paul Martin to replace his previous representative Jorge Mendes.
As Ilbianconero.com points out, the signing of Andre Gomes could lead to the exit Mousa Dembélé who has a contract with Tottenham running through 2019.
The Belgium International is one of AC Mialn and Juventus’ summer transfer targets although the Old Lady’s priority remain Emre Can.
If Andre Gomes, however, swaps Barcelona with London, both Juve and AC Milan may have more chances to put Dembélé under contract in the summer.
