Juve-Barcelona: Buffon explains Iniesta save

Gigi Buffon was one of the heroes of Juventus’ 3-0 win over Barcelona yesterday night. The Italian shotstopper produced a magnificent save on Andres Iniesta in the first half with Juventus that managed to score the second goal of the night a few seconds afterwards.



Talking to Sky Sport Buffon explained his save on the Spanish midfielder: “it’s a save made in the middle of a battle between two contenders. It’s some sort of dance and you have to understand when the best time to move your arm is. You can’t move too quickly because that would be an advantage for your opponent, you must be always ready to react to every stimuli.”



“If I still want to have the reputation that I’ve always had, these kinds of saves must be ordinary. I am lucky because I play in a team with great champions.”



“I was very happy yesterday night but I still have the feeling that it is not done yet. Even if Barcelona wouldn’t have done what they did against Psg, my feeling would have been the same. We must remain concentrated and focused, remain humble also at the Nou Camp.”



“There have been already tremendous comebacks in the history of football, just look at AC Milan against Liverpool or Deportivo. Unfortunately AC Milan were always involved but I usually watched them because it was a pleasure to see them dominate in Europe.”



