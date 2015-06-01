Juve-Barcelona, Chiellini and Suarez give each-other a hug

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini (who could not face Barcelona in the 2015 UCL final) finally met Luis Suarez after the infamous World cup 2014 bite. During the game, Chiellini and Suarez gave each-other a hug as the World cup 2014 bite seems to be in the past.



CHIELLINI GOT HIS REVENGE - Giorgio Chiellini got his revenge over Luis Suarez as he scored Juve's third goal on the night. Juve got an important 3-0 win versus the Blaugrana. The return leg will be played at the Camp Nou in a week's time. Considering Juve's defensive awareness, it will be hard for Barcelona to turn this tie around even if they are always capable of beating anybody at the Camp Nou.



Juventus are currently first in the Serie A standings as they are looking to win a 6th consecutive league title. Fc Bacrelona on the other hand are second in la Liga standings as they are behind historic rivals Real Madrd.