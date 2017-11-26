Juve, Barcelona, Man Utd, Arsenal: European giants get into bidding war for Germany star
26 November at 10:03Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Germany and Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka. The contract of the talented and promising midfielder expires at the end of the season and the best clubs in Europe are considering a January bid to sign him.
Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also being linked with signing the 22-year-old who is regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in Europe at the moment.
Schalke are not willing to sell the player although they are aware that the January transfer window will be their last chance to monetize their star’s exit.
According to the latest report of Tuttosport, Barcelona, Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal have already made contact with the player’s agent and all those European giants are expected to get into a bidding war both in the January transfer window and – if the player goes nowhere in the winter market – at the end of the season when Goretkza will be free to move in any other club as a free agent. Who will offer the best contract will have the most chances to sign him.
Go to comments