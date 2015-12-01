AC Milan-Lazio is a game that many top European clubs will be closely monitoring. The reason is of course the quality of players that will be at the San Siro tonight.



Manchester United have been linked with signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Serbian is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe but the latest reports in Italy claim Lazio won’t sell him for less than € 100 million in the summer. Juventus are also interested in the 23-year-old but the Old Lady seems not willing to match the player’s price-tag.



As for Liverpool, the reeds are still keeping a close eye on AC Milan star Suso who has already played for Liverpool back in the days.







The Spaniard has imposed himself as one of the best wingers in Europe and although AC Milan have recently stated that the player won’t be leaving the San Siro in January, his summer exit could be on the cards if AC Milan need to sell one of their stars to keep the boos in order.



​Tottenham are also watching the player who can leave AC Milan for his € 40/50 million release clause in the summer.







​What about Barcelona? The La Liga giants are interested in signing Lazio star Stefan De Vrij who has yet to sign a new contract with Lazio.



The current deal of the Dutchman expires at the end of the season and even if he will pen a new deal, a € 25 million release clause will be included in his new contract.

Liverpool had been linked with signing the Holland International before the signed van Dijk, whilst Beppe Marotta has recently ruled out Juventus’ interest in the 25-year-old.

