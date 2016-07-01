Juve, Barzagli: "Here is what we learned in the Ucl..."
26 September at 20:35The UEFA Champions league is now back as Juve need to beat Olympiacos tomorrow night (after losing the first game at the Camp Nou by a 3-0 socre line). Here is now with Andrea Barzagli had to say to the press (via
IlBianconero ) :
" We have to come into this one with the same mentality as usual. We have to be hungry to get the win. First place? First we have to focus on tomorrow's game then let's see. Role? I can always play as a striker if the coach would like (laughing)! It's up to Allegri to decide. Every game is different for example facing Barcelona in the semi-finals isn't the same as facing them in the group stage. We understood what are mistakes were as we lost two important UCL finals. We now want to grow from this as we hope to have a bit more luck on our side. We have a strong group in place and we have important objectives to reach. It won't be an easy season....".
