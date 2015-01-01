Juve, Barzagli: 'Our main strength has always been our group...'

With Giorgio Chiellini out, it will now be up to Andrea Barzagli to fire up the Bianconeri troups ahead of their game against Olympiacos. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he too spoke to the press:



" I really think that we feel good since a win like the one we got against Napoli really helps to boost the morale. We are very relaxed and concentrated. We are now fully focused on our game against Olympiacos, that's the most important thing. Our strength has always been the group, the rest if only chatter....".



" We have always had the same mentality even when we were struggling a little. This is our DNA and we knew that we were going to improve. Napoli? It wasn't an easy game but we go that points. It is important to want to fight for the team and suffer a little. Olympiacos? It is a very important game for us and it won't be easy. We have to remain focused and concentrated on our objectives. Benatia? Mehdi is a great defender, he has to believe in himself. He is now showing his worth and he is very important to us. Douglas Costa? He is a great offensive talent who can change a game in a second. It is not easy to adapt to the Serie A but he is doing well. BBC?I am always ready to do well with whoever I play with. We are a strong group and a united group".