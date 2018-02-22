Juve, Barzagli: "The league title is now 80% ours"

Juventus ended up beating Bologna by a 3-1 score line tonight as they now have a 7 point lead over second placed Napoli with only a few games to go (Napoli will be playing tomorrow so they can cut the gap back to 4 with a win). Here is what Andrea Barzagli had to say as he spoke to Sky Sport after the game:



"We needed to win tonight and we did so. This is an extra step towards our ultimate goal. We started off the game slowly but we recovered well indeed. League title? Well we knew that with a win the league title would be 70-80% ours".



"We don't want to make any calculations, we just have to win the games ahead and that's all. Tired? We are used to playing these long seasons but yes there is some tiredness when you arrive in the month of May. Tonight's game was complicated for us but we got the 3 points. We are now focused on the Coppa Italia game against Milan..".



Juve will take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday as you can watch that game with us live right here on Calciomercato.com.