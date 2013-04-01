Cm.com’s Marco Demicheli discusses a hot young prospect in Spain. The January market is far away, but teams are already beginning to plan their moves for the future. Juventus, for example, is on the hunt to find a further reinforcement on the right-hand side where, with the accidents of De Sciglio and Howedes, there is only Lichtsteiner available for Serie A. In addition, the Bianconeri could make another investment in defense, on a center back for the future: Iker San Vicente.

BARCA AND REAL CHALLENGE - The player of interest, Osasuna's teenage defender San Vicente has declined to sign his first professional contract with the Basque club, which has excluded him from training with his teammates. San Vicente is now heavily scouted by with Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici, as reported by the Catalan daily Sport, who are following the player and want to try to beat both Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid for a deal.

NEW PIQUÉ - Iker San Vicente is already a physical force, and his gameplay are his strong points. Considering the strong interest of Barcelona, ​​his features bring him in comparison to Gerard Piqué, a physical defender who also has the ability to play the pass accurately and calmly out of the back. The Osasuna central defender also shares a strong personality with Piqué. His last tweet read, "The only lost battle is the one that is abandoned, persevere and you will succeed." These are important words, to gain strength at a time when his short career has undergone an abrupt stop. But a new adventure is around the corner, with Juve, Barça, and Real all battling for his signature.