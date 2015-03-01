Grosse séance aujourd’hui de #coachmeddydubai avec le frero @MATUIDIBlaise

Un grand merci à #nico #Anelka pour sa visite, top player mais surtout un monsieur comme le football n’en fait plus ...

Blaise Matuidi and Mehdi Benatia are set to re-start their training with Juve at Vinovo as both players wen't on a small holliday in Dubai (like most Serie A players did). Both Juve players met with ex-Juve and french international Nicolas Anelka as Benatia had this to say on the matter: "Thanks for the visit Anelka, you are a real gentleman something that is missing in today's football...". You can view his tweet bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.