Juve star duo to miss first leg of Real Madrid tie

Despite insisting Juventus will remain fully concentrated on their domestic campaign, coach Massimiliano Allegri is already facing a selection dilemma ahead of his side’s forthcoming UEFA Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid.



Indeed, central defender Medhi Benatia and midfielder Miralem Pjanić will both miss the first leg, due to take place at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday April 3rd, through suspension.



The Morocco international has been in excellent form this season and is doing a great job of filling the void left by Leonardo Bonucci’s decision to join AC Milan last summer. As for the Bosnian, he tends to conduct Juve’s attacking play from deep and performs a similar type of role to that which Andrea Pirlo made famous during his spell in Turin.



Allegri could also be short of options up front, given the fact neither Juan Cuadrado nor Federico Bernardeschi are likely to be fit in time for the first leg.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)