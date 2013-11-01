Juventus finally drew Tottenham as the English side will be their upcoming opponents in the UEFA Champions league round of 16. This won't certainly be an easy match-up for Juve as Tottenham proved their worth by finishing ahead of Real Madrid in their group. Even so, it could've been worse for Allegri's men as their was a risk of them drawing PSG, Manchester City and Manchester United. The first game will be played in Turin as the return leg will be played in London England. Mehdi Benatia posted a message on Twitter as he now seems fully focused on facing Tottenham in the UCl. You can view the tweet bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.