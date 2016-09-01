Juve, Benatia: ‘No training needed to face Napoli, Inter and Roma’

Juventus Moroccan international defender spoek to the club's official channel, JTV, about a wide variety of issues.



The former Roma defender spoke of the title race this seaosn stating that "we must continue the way we are playing, because if you don't concede goals the team grows in confidence, and at 0-0 with the players we have we can score at any moment. With regards to our adversaries I think that Napoli will be with us until the end, I think that Roma has something more to give and Inter are a solid team. There will be three or four of us all battling for the title, but I am convinced that come March or April, when the games that count will arrive, Juventus will be ahead."



Then Benatia shifted attention to Morocco qualifying for the FIFA World Cup: "Going to the World Cup in Russia is a dream for me, and it's something that we hadn't been able to achieve for 20 years until now. Being the captain of the national team, I felt an extra responsibility and it's great to be able to qualify. I cannot wait to go to Russia, I will bring the family with me and hope to do well. I remember the last time Morocco were at the World Cup in France 1998. In our group we had Brazil, Scotland and Norway and we were eliminated at the first hurdle. This time we hope to make it at least past the group stages."