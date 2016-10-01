Juve, Benatia praises Tottenham ahead of Champions League clash

Juventus star Medhi Benatia talked to Premium Sport on Thursday afternoon. The Morocco International was asked about Higuain’s goal draught and the Old Lady’s expectations to win the Champions League this season.



“Higuain works a lot for the team and right now he is not scoring the same amount of goals he used to. He knows he can win titles here even if he scores 20 goals. I don’t care if he scores or not, he is happy when the team win. Of course he wants to score. It’s normal, he is a striker. He is really helping us, everything it’s easier with this attitude.”



“I don’t think the scudetto is a two-horse race. Inter and Lazio are both doing very well. As for the Champions League I’m sure Juve can reach the final. We did it last season and we lost it because of a bad second half. We have almost the same team of the last season but we have to beat Tottenham first. It won’t be easy, they have quality and we must be mentally ready to face them. If we qualify, we may play against clubs like Psg, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid who are the favourites to win the competition.”

