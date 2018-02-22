Juve, Benatia revealed what he told Real Madrid starlet ahead of Champions League meeting
23 March at 11:50Juventus star Medhi Benatia has released an interview with Tuttosport while on International duty with Morocco. “It’s sad to play the next World Cup without Italy, I am sure my team-mates with watch my games and will support Morocco. I am sorry for my teammates, they deserved to play the World Cup, especially Buffon. He deserved to end his career playing the World Cup.”
“Juventus have a winning mentality, I’ve never seen anything like this before in my career. Every day we give the 110%. This club only want to win: they don’t care about playing well or being good to watch.”
Juventus are set to face Real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Champions League in two weeks: “I’ve never played at the Bernabeu”, Benatia said.
“I’ve talked to Achraf Hakimi and I told him that we are not the same team that we used to be last season. We talk about the game sometimes, Achraf is only 20-year-old but he already plays for Real Madrid, that means a lot. “
“The Scudetto is our priority, everybody expect Juve to lose ground but we’re always there. We also want to win the Champions League, we want to do it for our fans.”
