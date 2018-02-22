Juve, Benatia reveals why he is worried about facing Real Madrid
24 March at 19:00Juventus star Medhi Benatia played an International friendly in Turin’s Stadio Olimpico yesterday night and after the final whistle of Morocco-Serbia the former Bayern Munich star talked about the current Serie A and Champions League campaign: “Juve are still in race for every possible target this season and we are proud of that. We are doing well but we’ve won nothing yet.”
“If we show the same mentality of the last 3/4 months we can achieve great results. I don’t know if this is my best season ever. That’s definitely the season where I suffered fewer injuries.”
“I’ve talked to Chiellini and he told me that his injury is not serious and the same goes for Khedira.”
“Real Madrid clash? I will be suspended for the opening clash but we have no problems at the back. Barzagli and Rugani have always proved to be strong and solid players. Pjanic’s absence worries me a bit. Marchisio and Bentancur are great footballers but Miralem’s style is different. We have the 50% of chances to qualify. We eliminated Barcelona last season and we can do the same with Real Madrid. Reaching the Champions League final is one of our objectives.”
