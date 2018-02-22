Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur played for Uruguay today as they took on Czech Republic in an international friendly game. In the end, Uruguay beat their opponents by a 2-0 score line thanks to goals from Barcelona's Luis Suarez and PSG's Edinson Cavani. At the end of the game, Bentancur posted the following message on his social network:"Let's keep up the good work and we will keep getting better". The Juve midfielder seemed very happy as his country got the win today.