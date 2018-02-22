How many years can some people exist, before they're allowed to be free. #musiclegend #bobdylan pic.twitter.com/tRUfbGXSbS — Fede Bernardeschi (@fbernardeschi) 16 marzo 2018

Bianconeri offensive winger Federico Bernardeschi picked up an injury in Juve's game against Torino as he still isn't ready to make his return yet. As he is waiting to make his return for Allegri's team, he has dedicated himself to...music! On his official Twitter account, the young Italian international posted a picture of himself playing the guitar and singing a Bob Dylan song called "Blowing in the Wind". You can view his original post bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.