Juve, Bernardeschi: ‘Ready to face Tottenham’

Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi talked to La Domenica Sportiva on the eve of the Champions League clash between the Bianconeri and Tottenham.



The Italy winger netted the winner in Juventus- 2-0 over his former club Fiorentina on Friday night and the 23-year-old believes the Old Lady is now ready to face Tottenham in Champions League.



“I celebrated y goal against Fiorentina because I think one has to respect his fans. I think it’s that scoring goal is the main target of football and I did celebrate offending nobody. I respect Fiorentina and I will be forever grateful to them. I am determined. Sometimes it can go bad, some other times it can go bad. What really matters is to have the right mentality.”



“We are ready to face Tottenham, we are fit and determined. Allegri is a top manager, he is very good in managing all the big players he has. Dybala? We are waiting for him, concurrence is very important in a top club.”

