Juve, Bernardeschi talks referee controversies
01 May at 20:15Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi talked to Sky Sport on Tuesday afternoon. The Italy star was asked his thoughts on the referee controversies emerged after last week’s Inter-Juventus.
The nerazzurri fans hit out at the referee Daniele Orsato for showing Matias Vecino a straight red card in the 15th minute, failing to give Pjanic a second yellow card in the second half.
Bernardeschi talked about Orsato’s decision and the recent referee controversies: “I believe everybody supports his own team. Juventus are the most successful club in Italy and of course people don’t like us. I think it’s part of the game. What is said outside the pitch stimulate us. We want to reach all our targets, that’s all we are focused on.”
“I’ve always believed we could beat Inter and in the end we did. It was a tough game for us.”
Juventus will win their 7th successive Scudetto if they win two of the last three Serie A games left this season. On Saturday night, Bologna will be travelling to Turin’s Allianz Stadium. “It’s a vital game for us. We must win it and we can’t underestimate our opponents. We’ve always maintained a sort of mental balance this season. Personally, I fell much more mature both as a football player and as a man.”
