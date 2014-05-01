Cm Exclusive: Juve, blitz for N'Zonzi as they wait on for Matuidi: the latest

Juventus are looking to add a new midfielder to their roster as they are evaluating many different options. Blaise Matuidi and Steven N'Zonzi are both very high on Marotta and Paratici's wish-list. Talks between Juve and Sevilla for N'Zonzi have been stalled but according to what Calciomercato.com learned, today Juve sent out a scout to watch the game between Sevilla and Everton as they are ready to get serious again on this front. Juve have an agreement with N'Zonzi for weeks now but Sevilla keep asking for his release clause ( 40 million euros) which Juve find to be excessive.



CONTACTS WITH PSG - Other than N'Zonzi, Blaise Matuidi is also a concrete candidate for Juve. There was contacts between the clubs last week but the difference between Juve's offer and PSG's demands is still big. Juve's latest offer was 15 million euros plus bonuses (bringing the deal close to 20 million euros) where as PSG want to get closer to 30 million euros. Other than Matuidi, Juve also talked to PSG about Rabiot as the player did recently state that he would like to play in the Italian Serie A (in the future). Even so, Allegri wants veteran players and N'Zonzi/Matuidi fit the bill....



By Alessandro Cosattini, adapted and translated by Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)