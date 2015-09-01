Juventus does not just think of Cardiff's finals, because great maneuvers off the field are happening soon with the start on the market. And on today's agenda, as revealed by Sky Sport, the Bianconero director Fabio Paratici met Pablo Sabbag, one of Angél Di Maria’s new agents. One face to face with information about the situation of Di Maria, in difficulty with Paris Saint-Germain and possible deal in the summer. Juve is interested as well as Inter, but nobody has yet moved the decisive steps, meanwhile meeting with Sabbag leads the Bianconeri to work on Di Maria among the many goals, from Schick to Keita.

EYE ON PAREDES - In the stable of the South American agent there is also the name of Leandro Paredes. The Roma midfielder has been close to Juventus twice already, yet nothing has been done. Who knows whether or not they can revive their interest in the player, with Tolisso farther away. Juve has activated an important encounter with Sabbag, but only after the Champions League final will come the definitive decisions on the market for the Bianconeri.