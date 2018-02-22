Juve-Bologna: here's why Rugani wasn't sent off

Juventus are currently playing in the Italian Serie A against Roberto Donadoni's Bologna at the Allianz stadium in Turin. Donadoni's team played a great first half as they went into half-time with a surprise 0-1 lead. Simone Verdi was the one who scored as he converted a penalty-kick. There have been a lot of talk concerning the foul that led to the penalty-kick as many people have been wondering why Daniele Rugani wasn't sent off for his foul. Here is the statement on the matter:



"The VAR confirmed the penalty-kick but they did not change the decision concerning the sanction towards Rugani. The Juve defender received a yellow card for his foul since he did not commit a violent play, nor did he commit a hand offense or a holding foul. This is why a yellow card was enough for him on that play...".



Some fans agree where as others don't but it is what it is. Juve have since tied the game up as it is currently 1-1 at the Allianz stadium in Turin. You can follow all of the action with us right here on Calciomercato.com.