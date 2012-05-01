Leave it up to Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci and his family to once again provide a sigh of relief and a smile. This time Leo resorted to irony in the question of seeing his son Lorenzo as a fan of Torino. After bringing him and Matteo to the staging prize at the Stadium, both wearing Bianconeri jerseys, controversy arose over the tears and sadness of the eldest in wearing a jersey other than the Granata.

So the story continues on, this time Lorenzo having dinner with Torino’s bomber Andrea Belotti. In a pleasant twist, it is nice to see the city rivals on a friendly outing. They are teammates for the Azzurri, but Bonucci wanted to relieve the tension for a shot that portrays the opponent's striker holding his smiling son and little Torino fan with an underhanded joke. "Tonight I had fun, not like the scudetto party! Thank you."