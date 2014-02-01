Juve boosted as Emre Can talks of Liverpool future

After several days where Juventus fans have eagerly waiting to hear any updated regarding the transfer of Liverpool's German international midfielder Emre Can to the Bianconeri, the player himself spoke about the situation in an interview with Sky Sport UK.



"I have a contract and I will give everything I have for the club until the contract expires. The rest is up to my agent to handle. I am only responsible for my approach and behavior on the pitch. Until the day I have a contract here I will give my all."



The player edges closer to Juventus despite the interest from Manchester City, which is also being confirmed by the British press. According to several reports in the UK Juventus are in pole position to snap up Emre Can on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract with Liverpool expires.

