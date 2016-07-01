Juventus boss Allegri compares Dybala to Neymar

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to media on Friday afternoon on the eve of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against Pescara. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on Paulo Dybala who signed a contract extension with Juventus yesterday, just two days after his incredible brace against Barcelona in the Champions League quarter finals first leg.



“Paulo deserves plenty of credit for the way he has taken his game to the next level and I’m sure that, over the coming years, he can become one of world football’s star names alongside the likes of Neymar.”



Allegri also talked about Juventus’ return game against Barcelona next week: “We must not get carried away after beating Barcelona. We played well on Tuesday night, but we’ll need to perform even better at the Camp Nou.



“It’s OK to be enthusiastic after that first leg, but we can’t afford to lose our heads. The strength of any team is to stay level-headed and focused on the next game.”

