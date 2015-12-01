Juve boss Allegri says "no chance" Chelsea wing-back target leaves the club
05 August at 22:25It is not a secret that Chelsea boss Antonio Conte likes Juve' Alex Sandro a lot as they've tried to sign him on numerous occasions this summer. According to the Daily Mail, there chances of getting him might've lowered a little bit after Juve boss Allegri brushed off the rumors : " Alex Sandro is a Juve player and he will remain with us. There is no chance that he will be leaving our club". Juventus played Tottenham earlier today at Wembley stadium as Pochettino's club beat Juve by a 2-0 score. Alex Sandro did appear for Allegri's men as he was the one who injured Tottenham wingback Kieran Trippier.
Chelsea previously made Juve a £55m offer which was turned down. Allegri pretty much said the same thing last off-season about Paul Pogba as the French star then moved on to Manchester United anyways. Juventus have already lost two key defensive players as Dani Alves joined PSG and Leonardo Bonucci joined Milan. Will they let another important defensive player leave? Time will tell but Allegri seems confident that Alex Sandro will be staying at his club...
