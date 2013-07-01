CM.com’s Marco Tripodi reports on Juventus’ revolving midfield door. After Matuidi, now both Sturaro and Marrone both join the group of players in and out of the exit door. Genoa looks very carefully into Juve's headquarters to reinforce their midfield. If the hidden dream of Preziosi and members is to bring home the prodigal son Stefano Sturaro, another concrete possibility is that another Bianconero midfielder, Luca Marrone, could be moving to the Rossoblu club.

Confirmation of the interest of the Ligurian club for the former Verona and Carpi midfielder comes from the voice of the player’s agent, Michele Puglisi, who to allbari.com's microphones explaining that the Pugliese club is interested "Bari is a chance for the player, but at the moment there is nothing more...Genoa could also be an option."

Marotta and Allegri need to make some decisions regarding their midfield, with Juventus welcoming Matuidi into the fold.