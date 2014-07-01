Juve: Buffon and Dani Alves claim reaching Champions League final is not enough

Dani Alves was one of the best players on the pitch in the double Champions League semi-finals between Juventus and Monaco. The Brazilian had delivered two assists in the first leg at the Stade Luis II before scoring one in yesterday’s semi-final second leg at the J Stadium.



Juventus have conquered their second Champions League final in three years and will be facing either Real Madrid or Atletico in the final. Talking to UEFA.com at the end of the game, the Brazilian said: "I'm proud of what we did together, me and my team-mates. Returning to play the final of such important competition is a great joy for everybody. I don't score often so every goal is pretty special to me. I'm happy because it helped my team to win and reach the final. We still haven't achieved anything, now we have to bring the cup home."



Juventus’ legendary goalkeeper and captain Gigi Buffon also claimed that what Juventus have achieved so far in Europe is still not enough. The 39-year-old has played two Champions League finals in his career losing both in 2003 and 2015.



"I'm delighted because I'm going into it in good form, but of course I'd never have got another chance if I didn't play for a great team and didn't have my team-mates to help me."



"It's actually happening now. It was no easy feat, mind, despite our 2-0 lead from the first leg. If we'd gone into the game and been cocky about it, we'd have had a really hard time."



"It was still very tough but if you maintain the right attitude and you're prepared to scrap for it then you can overcome the difficult moments."



"We're going to Cardiff now but we can't say we've achieved our target yet because reaching the final is not enough anymore”, Buffon told reporters after the final whistle of yesterday’s Monaco clash.

