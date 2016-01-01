Juve, Buffon: "I am feeling better. Euro 2020? I don't exclude it..."

Gianluigi Buffon was named the Gazzetta Sports Awards 2017 man of the year. The keeper ended up beating Tony Cairoli (Motocross champion) and Gregorio Paltrinieri (Swimmer). Here is what he had to say in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport during he award show :



"Injury? I am feeling better. UEFA Champions league? Juve are living a good moment. We will give it our all. We have to respect Tottenham who are a solid team. 2017? It was a nice year personally speaking and for Juve too. Treble? If there is a chance then we will try hard up until the end. Ballon D'Or? I was very happy to finish 4th but I did also finish second in the past. I always want to do well. Dybala? A champion like Nedved can certainly give him tips. He can do better and I am sure that if he puts in the hard work then he will be great. Sweden game? It was 20 years I was with the National side, it is normal to have such emotions after a big disappointment. Donnarumma? He knows what to do and he has to keep up the solid performances. Euro 2020? I live one day at a time, I don't exclude it....".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@Calcionews89)