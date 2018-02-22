Juve, Buffon inches closer to breaking three records: the latest

Gigi Buffon is still not sure if he will retire at the end of this season or if he will play another season. It seems like he may very well continue his career as the Juve and Italian national team legend is close to breaking three new records. As Tancredi Palmieri stated (view in our gallery section), Gigi Buffon is 14 games away from breaking the record for most Serie A appearances and he is 9 games away from breaking the record of appearances with the Italian national team.



Other than this, Buffon is also close to beating his own clean sheet record. To do so, he can't concede a goal in the first 43 minutes of Juve's next game against AC Milan. Buffon hasn't conceded a Serie A goal over his past 10 games (931 minutes) as his current record is set at 973 minutes.



Buffon has appeared in 26 games so far this season as the veteran keeper is now set to play with the Italian national team. They will be taking on Argentina and England in the coming days...