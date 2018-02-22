Juve, Buffon slams 'inadequate' Michael Oliver: 'His heart is a trash bin'
11 April at 23:45Gigi Buffon was literally mad at the Michael Oliver, the referee of Real Madrid-Juventus. The English referee awarded Real Madrid a penalty kick in the last second of the game. Ronaldo scored from the spot cancelling Juventus’ three goal come-back.
The decision of the referee is creating plenty of controversies on social media and Buffon, after Juve president Agnelli has slammed the referee: “I don’t know he could take such a decision. It’s incredible because we should have been awarded a penalty kick in the last second of the opening tie last week”, Buffon told Premium Sport.
“The referee didn’t have the personality to referee this game and if you don’t have the personality you’d better go into the stands and watch football with your wife and your kids. You go in the stands, you eat your chips, you drink sprite but at least you don’t make any damage. He didn’t even have the sensibility to understand that you can’t take that decision after the game we played. I mean, what kind of heart does he have? His heart is a trash bin. He should have seen what happened in the opening tie. It’s a controversial, super controversial decision taken by a person who should have not reefed the game because of lack of personality and sensibility.”
