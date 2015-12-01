Juve: Can Dybala and Cuadrado recover in time for Spurs clash?



Juventus are set to face several tough matches in February, with matches against Atalanta (Coppa Italia semi-final) and Tottenham Hotspur (UEFA Champions League last 16) on the horizon. What’s more, the Bianconeri must do so with several key players currently on the treatment table.



Paulo Dybala, who has been out of action since January 6th, is set to undergo further medical tests to assess the state of the injury to his right thigh. If everything goes according to plan, it is possible he could be fit in time to face Spurs at the Allianz Stadium.



Meanwhile, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juan Cuadrado is set to fly to Germany in order to undergo further examinations. A decision will then be made on whether the Colombian should continue with physiotherapy sessions or be forced to be operated on. This could mean he is out of action for a further two months.



However, on a more positive note, Gianluigi Buffon and Claudio Marchisio have both been training with the rest of the squad for a few days and will be available for the match in Bergamo.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)