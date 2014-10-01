Serie A giants Juventus are reportedly monitoring the progress of Genoa teenage sensation Eddy Salcedo.

Currently 16 and a forward by trade, Salcedo currently plies his trade with the Genoa Under-19 side and despite being of a very tender age, he has already appeared once in the Serie A for Davide Ballardini’s side.

And Salcedo, who happens to be in the same age group as that of Pietro Pellegri, is being eyed by Juventus, report Rai Sport

Salcedo was close to joining Juve’s rivals Inter Milan last season, but ended up staying at Genoa. This season, he has appeared nine times in the Primavera 1, scoring twice for the Under-19 side so far. Apart from having appeared in the Serie A, Salcedo has also appeared in the Coppa Italia for Genoa.

Not just Inter, but AC Milan too have drawn links with both Salcedo and Pellegri and Juve would have to do well to snap up either one of the youngsters.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)