Juve, Chelsea also have strong interest in Kolasinac

Juventus aren't the only ones who have strong interest in Schalke's wing-back Sead Kolasinac. According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are also monitoring the situation as coach Antonio Conte also has interest in him. Kolasinac's contract is set to expire this summer with Schalke 04 as he is being targeted by many clubs.



Kolasinac is having a good season in the Bundesliga as he appeared in 15 games so far this season for Schalke scoring 2 goals and adding 4 assists in all.



Both Allgeri's Juve and Conte's Chelsea are first in their respective leagues (English Premier league and the Italian Serie A) as they will now go head to head on the transfer market with a special eye out for Bosnian international Kolasinac.



Chelsea are currently playing against Leicester City( 3-0) in the English Premier League where as Juve will be playing tomorrow night against Fiorentina in the Serie A. You can follow all of the action LIVE with us on our site.