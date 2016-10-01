According to reports from Spain, Juventus have become the latest club to show an interest in Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi. The 28-year-old Frenchman, although unlikely to move in January, looks set to be I big demand next summer with Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester City also looking to add them to their respective squads.



Since arriving from Stoke City for just £7 million in July 2015, N’Zonzi’s impressive displays for the club from Andalusia has seen his market-value soar with his current employers inserting a €30 million buy-out clause into his current deal. Whilst this is too high for the bianconeri for next month, it’s certainly a distinct possibility next summer.



Both Chelsea and Manchester City certainly have the financial fire-power to cause a major problem to the Serie A champions and it’s likely to come down to the choice of the player himself. N’Zonzi spent six years in England from 2009-2015 where he represented both Blackburn Rovers and The Potters.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler