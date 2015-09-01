Juve, Chelsea do not give up on Alex Sandro just yet: the latest
02 August at 21:52Chelsea have been after Juve's left-back Alex Sandro for some time now as things cooled off lately. Juventus have already let go of both Bonucci and Dani Alves and so this is why they plan to keep the Brazilian left-back. As Marotta stated on numerous occasions, Juve do not want to sell any of their star players except if this is the player's will. According to Sky Sport journalist Luca Marchetti (via Tuttomercatoweb), Chelsea are still strongly after Alex Sandro as Conte likes him a lot. Even so, Juve do not want to sell him except if that's what he really wants. As of now, Alex Sandro has not seemingly asked Juve for a transfer ...
The Brazilian star appeared in 43 games on the season as he scored 3 goals and added 7 assists for Juventus. He is viewed as one of the best left-back's in the world as it now remains to be seen if he will be staying in Turin or not....
@CalcioNews89
