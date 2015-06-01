Juve, Chelsea, Inter target drops exit hint

Fiorentina starlet Federico Bernardeschi is one of the most wanted footballers in Italy at the moment with the talented attacking winger who has had a stunning campaign with the Tuscans. Scorer of 14 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, the Italian is being tracked by Juventus, Inter and Chelsea and is reported to be willing to leave the Franchi at the end of the season.



Fiorentina have offered him a new contract but the player has confirmed today that he may decide not to extend his contract with the Franchi hierarchy.



“I am thinking about my future”, Berarndeschi confirmed while attending a fund-raising event in Florence today.



“I am in no rush, there is no reason to rush. I can only say thanks to Fiorentina. They have offered me a new contract and that makes me incredibly proud. There are many speculations regarding my future but I think everybody should remain calm. Fiorentina will be forever in my heart, everybody must think about himself and take the right decision”.

